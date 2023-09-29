Dallas Smith Drops “Fixer Upper” and “CRZY” Ahead of Album Release

New music is on the way for Dallas Smith. The former Default frontman shared two new solo country tracks, “CRZY” and “Fixer Upper,” ahead of his self-titled solo album Dallas Smith set to release on October 27.

Videos by American Songwriter

“When I heard ‘Fixer Upper’ and ‘CRZY’ for the first time, I knew they needed to be a part of my new musical chapter,” Smith said in a release. “They are authentic to my story and a taste of what’s to come with the album.”

The music video for “Fixer Upper” was also unveiled on Friday (September 29). Directed by Justin Clough, the clip includes intimate, home videos of the artist with his family and shows fans an inside look at his life off stage.

Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, ERNEST, Rodney Clawson and Hillary Lindsey all had a hand in writing tracks on Smith’s album. A complete track list of the project is below. Pre-save/pre-order Dallas Smith HERE.

In an interview with Sydenham Current, Smith discussed his decision to jump to country from rock music. “It’s something I talked about for a while with my friends,” he told the publication. “I would be in the back of the bus warming up for shows with Three Days Grace and different acts I would be on tour with. I’d be in the back of the bus warming up to country records. It’s something that has always been in me and became stronger and more of an influence. It was a slow process but from the outside looking in, it may be a bit of a surprise.”

Dallas Smith Track List:

“Use Me” (John Byron, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell) “How Do You Miss Me” (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Mark Holman) “Fixer Upper” (Matt Dragstrem, Brett Tyler, Morgan Wallen) “Singing In A Beer” (Rocky Block, Casey Brown, Parker Welling) “One Too” feat. MacKenzie Porter (Rocky Block, Tom Jordan, Mitch Thompson, Alysa Vanderheym) “I Would” (Michael Hardy, Mark Holman, Hillary Lindsey) “Bring It On” (Rodney Clawson, Mark Holman, Ernest Keith Smith) “Good Time Getting There” (Jake Owen, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz) “CRZY” (Jaren Johnston, Travis Meadows, Stephen Wilson Jr.) “Day After Day” feat. Shawn Austin (Preston Brust, John Byron, Chris Lucas, Blake Pendergrass) “Hide From A Broken Heart” (Mark Holman, Lauren LaRue, Ernest Keith Smith, Geoff Warburton) “Home Is Where The Bar Is” (Mark Holman, Jared Mullins, Ernest Keith Smith, Cole Swindell)

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)