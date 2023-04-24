Lizzo Invites Drag Performers On Stage at Tennessee Show in Protest of State’s Drag Ban

Lizzo has joined the ranks of artists criticizing the recent anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation plaguing the state of Tennessee, but it was her recent actions that spoke the loudest.

At her show in Knoxville on Friday (April 21), the “About Damn Time” star kicked off the second leg of her The Special 2our, inviting a league of drag performers on stage in protest of the state’s drag ban.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,’” Lizzo told the crowd at the Thompson-Boling Arena, who booed in response. “You don’t have to boo that person. Their reasons were valid.

“But why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?” she asked. “Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women?”

She continued, “What people are doing in Tennessee is giving hope. So thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other, and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us.” Over a dozen drag performers joined her on stage, dancing along with the star as she sang.

“THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE,” Lizzo shared in a post on social media after the performance. Check it out below.

Other musicians have fought back against the growing LGBTQ+ oppression in the state, most recently holding the “Love Rising” event at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The event saw artists like Maren Morris, Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Hayley Williams, Yola, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, Joy Oladokun, and more on the bill.

“As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans,” Russell said in a statement. “LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift.”

Proceeds were donated to Tennessee Equality Project, inclusion tennessee, OUTMemphis, and The Tennessee Pride Chamber.

