Maroon 5 Announces Special Guests and Track List for Upcoming Album ‘Jordi’

Maroon 5 is sharing the featured performers and track list for their upcoming album JORDI, which will be released June 11. The three-time Grammy award-winning band is excited to be releasing their seventh studio album, which is chock-full of star-studded features.

Produced by J Kash, the new album includes the band’s recent hit singles “Memories” and “Nobody’s Love.”

The high-profile names featured on the project include: Megan Thee Stallion (“Beautiful Mistakes”), blackbear (“Echo”), Stevie Nicks (“Remedy”) and H.E.R. (“Convince Me Otherwise”). As the album stresses the importance of memory, it also features the late performers Juice WRLD (“Can’t Leave You Alone”) and Nipsey Hussle (“Memories”).

The new album is dedicated to the memory of Maroon 5’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away from a blood clot in 2017. Frontman Adam Levine shared the personal nature of the album on Instagram, writing, “This album is named after our manager. We built this thing together. A piece of me will always be missing. The loss is tragic in ways I’m still learning how to cope with. All I can do is keep him with me and honor him in the best way I know how.”

Photo credit: Travis Schneider

On May 25, Adam and the guys will perform their single “Beautiful Mistakes” on The Voice. On June 11, the album’s release day, they will hit the stage again for Today’s Summer Concert Series.

Maroon 5’s Jordi Deluxe Track List:

1. “Beautiful Mistakes” feat. Megan thee Stallion

2. “Lost”

3. “Echo” feat. blackbear

4. “Lovesick”

5. “Remedy” feat. Stevie Nicks

6. “Seasons”7. “One Light” feat. Bantu

8. “Convince Me Otherwise” feat. H.E.R.

9. “Nobody’s Love”

10. “Can’t Leave You Alone” feat. Juice WRLD

11. “Memories“

12. “Memories (Remix)” feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG

13. “Button” [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy]*

14. “Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)*



*Bonus tracks on the Target physical version

