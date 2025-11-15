Ashley McBryde Mourns “Massive” Loss in Wake of Todd Snider’s Passing

Ashley McBryde joined a growing list of country artists mourning the loss of Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider. Snider, known for his bracing honesty and dry wit, died Saturday, Nov. 15, following a recent hospitalization for what doctors discovered was an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia.

“Words won’t do the job here, but as anemic as they may be… this loss is a massive one,” wrote the “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” singer-songwriter. “Our hearts are broken for his family and for ourselves.”

The Grammy winner continued, “Todd, thank you for being a safe harbor for us. Thank you for letting us know it’s later than we think. We will do our part to keep your music in the ears of the people who need you. The boys and I will play a train song in your honor tonight . Rest now weary traveler.”

Todd Snider Was 59 Years Old

Aimless Inc., Todd Snider’s record label, announced his death on the “Alright Guy” crooner’s official Facebook page Saturday morning.

“Where do we find the words for the one who always had the right words, who knew how to distill everything down to its essence with words and song while delivering the most devastating, hilarious, and impactful turn of phrases?” the post read. “Always creating rhyme and meter that immediately felt like an old friend or a favorite blanket. Someone who could almost always find the humor in this crazy ride on Planet Earth.”

Snider’s final few weeks involved a series of incidents that began when he reported a “violent assault” outside his Salt Lake City hotel. Snider initially planned to take the stage at The Commonwealth Room, the second stop on his High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour.

A Nov. 3 post from Aimless Records revealed that “severe injuries” would sideline the alt-country hero for “an undetermined amount of time.” Thus, Snider canceled the remainder of his 2025 tour dates.

Later, the singer-songwriter made headlines again when news broke of his arrest in Salt Lake City. Police booked him on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and threatening violence. He was later released, and no formal charges have been reported.

Less than 24 hours before his death was announced, a post on Snider’s social media revealed that he was undergoing treatment for a “complicated” medical condition at a hospital in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Featured image by Keith Griner/Getty Images