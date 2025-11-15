Country Singer Hospitalized Following Salt Lake City Arrest, Family Asks for Prayers

The family of singer-songwriter Todd Snider, who released his debut solo album Songs for the Daily Planet in 1994, announced Friday (Nov. 14) that the “Alright Guy” crooner is receiving treatment for a “complicated” medical condition.

The news comes just weeks after Snider, 59, postponed his tour following an alleged assault outside a hotel in Salt Lake City. Days later, police arrested him for allegedly causing a disturbance at a local hospital.

Family of Todd Snider Asks For Prayers

According to a post on Todd Snider’s official social media accounts, the Americana artist began having difficulty breathing after returning home last week. Doctors admitted him to a hospital in Hendersonville, Tennessee. There, they determined Snider was “quietly suffering” from an undiagnosed case of walking pneumonia. He has since been transferred to another facility for additional treatment after his health condition became “more complicated.”

“Right now we’re asking everyone who loves Todd to hold him in your thoughts in whatever way feels right to you,” the post read. “Say a prayer, light a candle, roll one up, send strength, or just keep him close in your heart.”

“You’ve carried him through so much over the years,” it continued. “And he needs that from all of us now more than ever.”

Snider’s Arrest Follows Alleged Assault

The singer’s hospitalization is the latest in a string of incidents that began when he was the victim of a “violent assault” outside his Salt Lake City hotel. Snider initially planned to take the stage at The Commonwealth Room. This marked the second stop on his High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour.

A Nov. 3 post from Snider’s label, Aimless Records, revealed that “severe injuries” would sideline the artist for “an undetermined amount of time.”

That day, Todd Snider made headlines again when news broke that South Salt Lake City police had arrested him on Nov. 2 at Holy Cross Hospital. According to court documents, Snider yelled, cursed at, and threatened hospital staff after he was discharged, apparently against his wishes.

At one point, according to bodycam footage, Snider told police he had been mugged and was looking for a place to sleep. Officers told local news outlet Fox13 that “the exact location and details surrounding [Snider’s assault] remain unclear.”

Authorities booked Snider into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and threatening violence. He has since been released from jail, and has not been formally charged.

