Ashley McBryde Tearfully Teases Her Next Musical Era

Ashley McBryde is ready for her next era. Ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated fifth LP—for which a name has yet to be announced—McBryde took to Instagram to share her own emotional reaction to the work.

The video features McBryde smiling through happy and emotional tears, as she discusses her next album while driving her car.

“I just listened to [the album] for the first time. It’s a rough mix. It’s not even mixed,” McBryde said through heavy emotions. “And I had just listened to ‘Hand Me Downs.’ I wrote the damn thing. Me and Jessie Jo [Dillon] and Laura [Veltz] knew what was in that song. And then I listened to it and I kept staring at the dash like, why would you do that to me?”

McBryde seemed to be in awe of her own creation, noting, “I’ve been here for every note, every syllable, every breath of this record, and I’m listening to the mixes and it’s like I’ve never heard this record. It’s like I’ve never heard this artist.”

Atop the video, McBryde added text that promised that her new work is “so close to being ready.”

“This is literally a video I sent to my team after hearing this #newmusic. Stay Tuned!” she captioned the clip.

In a follow up post, McBryde shared a black-and-white photo of herself in the studio. In the pic, the singer is drinking a beverage as she sits thoughtfully.

“It’s brewin’,” she wrote of new music. “Can’t wait to pour you a big fekkin cup of this right here.”

What to Know About Ashley McBryde

McBryde’s upcoming LP will be her first since 2023’s The Devil I Know. She’s put out one song since then, the 2025 track “Rattlesnake Preacher.”

In addition to her new music, McBryde will be busy performing in 2026. She will perform her Redemption Residency at Chief’s on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Each will be different, with 3 unique themes across 8 shows,” she explained. “I wanted to give you something special.”

The themes are: Just Me and My Shadow, songs and stories on nothing but strings and wood; Postcards from Lindeville, a night of character songs from every album; and Mixtape from the Mixed Up Years, music that made us want to make music.

Shows will take place on Jan. 22 and 23, Feb. 19 and 20, March 19 and 20, and April 17 and 18.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images