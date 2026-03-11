Country Singer-Songwriter Says He Is Too “Mentally Unwell” To Tour, Announces Indefinite Hiatus

Releasing his fifth studio album, Memories and Empties, in November 2025, Colter Wall hit the road in 2026. First gaining attention with his 2015 platinum hit “Sleeping on the Blacktop”, fans looked forward to experiencing the Canadian singer-songwriter’s music in person. Unfortunately, Wall, 30, has now canceled his 2026 tour and is taking a step back from performing due to his declining mental health.

Colter Wall is Taking a Break

Taking to social media Wednesday (March 11), Colter Wall informed fans that, following discussions with his team, he has decided to scrap the remaining shows on his Memories and Empties Tour as he embarks on “an indefinite hiatus” from live music.

“The truth is that I am mentally unwell,” Wall wrote. “Despite this, I have pushed myself to continue with touring. As a result my mental health has only further declined.”

Thanking fans for their understanding and support, the “1800 Miles” singer said that ticketholders will receive automatic refunds from their original point of purchase.

According to his tour schedule, Wall was set to take the stage tonight for the first of two shows in Indianapolis, Indiana. Following a second show the next day, he planned to head to Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday (March 13), before closing out the next night in Detroit, Michigan.

A Reluctant Star

Releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017, Colter Wall’s gruff baritone and storytelling prowess earned him a sizable fan base. However, he has never been a particularly prolific performer, seemingly preferring to hang back at his Saskatchewan ranch.

Prior to Memories and Empties, Wall’s most recent record was 2023’s Little Songs.

In a rare December 2024 interview, the “Evangelina” crooner revealed why you rarely see him at awards shows, which he called “probably the biggest waste of anybody’s time.”

“I’m probably being an idiot, because I’m sure it would help my career,” he continued. “But I just don’t care. I don’t care. I don’t get the point of everybody going up there, patting each other’s backs about, ‘Oh, you made a record’. It doesn’t do anything for me and…I just think I could probably be doing something better with my time than worrying about walking down a carpet and watching everybody talk about how great they are. I don’t have time for that.”

