Kacey Musgraves Ends “Dry Spell” With New Album Announcement

Kacey Musgraves is back. Two years after her last full-length album release, 2024’s Deeper Well, the Texas singer-songwriter is returning with her sixth LP, Middle of Nowhere, out May 1.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “Golden Hour” singer, 37, confirmed the news Wednesday (March 11) with a social media post unveiling the album cover and track list. She also released the lead single, “Dry Spell”, after previously teasing the song last week.

The album cover shows Musgraves standing on a lonely street corner, sporting a white tank top, cowboy hat, and jeans—with only a Texas longhorn for company.

The album’s X-rated first single, “Dry Spell”, is chock full of the witty wordplay that made Kacey Musgraves famous: I’m so lonely / Lonely with a capital H, if you know what I mean / I’ve been sitting on the washing machine.

The accompanying video is equally saucy, as Musgraves strolls through a grocery store full of “low-hanging fruit”, pausing to pick up eggplants and caress watermelons. While fans have waited two long years for new music from the “Cardinal” singer, it seems it’s been awhile for Musgraves, too.

Born from “a period of reflection and post-breakup clarity”, Middle of Nowhere marks a homecoming of sorts for the eight-time Grammy winner. Fans can expect “pedal steel, accordion, and dancehall rhythms” in this “sonic love letter to the musical borders of country,” according to a release.

[RELATED: Looking for a “Real Good Time”? Give Kacey Musgraves a Call]

Kacey Musgraves Brings A-List Cameos to New Album

Additionally, Middle of Nowhere’s 13-song track list features some familiar names. South African country-folk singer Gregory Alan Isakov guest stars on a song called “Coyotes.” Grammy-winning bluegrass artist Billy Strings and Willie Nelson—who needs no introduction—join Kacey Musgraves on “Everybody Wants to Be a Cowboy” and “Uncertain, TX”, respectively.

The album’s biggest buzz, however, goes to “Horses and Divorces”, which sees Musgraves join forces with nine-time ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert.

This announcement comes after the two seemingly ended their long-rumored feud with respective posts to their Instagram Stories. Musgraves shared a viral clip of her chilly reception to Lambert’s Female Vocalist of the Year win at the 2013 CMA Awards.

“You knew I’d said some things about you,” the seven-time CMA Award winner wrote.

The “Kerosene” singer subsequently shared Musgraves’ post to her Instagram Stories with an admission of her own: “well I’ve done my fair share of s— talkin too,” she wrote.

Featured image by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images