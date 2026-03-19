Ashley McBryde Teases Next Era With Upcoming Album ‘Wild’

Ashley McBryde is back. But then again, did she really go anywhere? The last album to release from the singer was back in 2023 with The Devil I Know. Although topping the UK Country Albums charts, it peaked in the Top 20 on the US Top Album Sales. While loving songs like “Light On in the Kitchen”, McBryde took her time when working on her fifth studio album. And as the years stacked up, fans continued to wonder. Well, the wait is nearly over as McBryde announced her upcoming album, Wild.

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Sharing the announcement on her Instagram, McBryde gave fans a glimpse into the next chapter of her career, teasing Wild as a project that stays true to her roots. Aside from the cover art, the singer insisted, “Sometimes going with your gut is the scariest thing you can do… and the most necessary.”

Already promising to be a raw, unfiltered look into the chaos and fear, McBryde saw the recording process like building a fort. “This record felt like building a tree fort from some pieces we’d been needing to put to good use and some building materials I had to go scout out and look for. And piece by piece, trusting it would all hold together in the end. I’m so ready for y’all to hear it.”

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What Ashley McBryde Hopes Fans Learn From ‘Wild’

A few weeks ago, McBryde took fans on a trip back to her childhood in Arkansas with “Arkansas Mud.” Although just a sample, fans eagerly wanted more. “This girl does not miss. Never heard a bad song from her and this one rocks.” Another comment read, “I mean this is a total banger and the mandolin work in the song tickles my brain in all the best ways!”

As for what McBryde hopes to achieve with Wild, she noted, “When people hear this record, I hope it wakes up the part of them that I’m singing about in ‘Wild’-the part that still believes in those unrealized dreams and untaken risks. I believe that wild little kid is still alive inside of all of us, and that’s the version of everyone that I want to sing to.”

While fans will have to wait until May 8 for Wild to release, McBryde left them with more than an album announcement. She also revealed that her song “Bottle Tells Me So” will hit streaming platforms at midnight.

With new music on the way and a full album set to follow, McBryde isn’t just returning – she’s proving the wait was worth it.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)