Ashley Monroe Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Ashley Monroe took to Instagram Tuesday (July 13) to reveal she has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. “A few months ago my dr. was doing some routine lab work and found that I was anemic. I was like, FINE, I’ll just double up on cheeseburger patties, take some extra vitamins and call it a day,” she captioned a batch of photos, including several with her son, friends, and husband.

“Well my red blood count just kept falling, and they found out my iron /b12/ folic acid numbers were actually fine. short story long, they did a bone marrow biopsy, (ouch) , and VOILA.. a rare kind of blood c word called ‘waldenstrom macroglobulinemia,'” she continued. “It’s causing my body to be pretty severely anemic, and I feel it. So, I start chemo tomorrow. Seems like such a negative thing to say. Until I flip that doom feeling on its head and think, wow, I’m thankful I have an illness that is VERY live with-able. I’m thankful there IS a treatment that actually works to fight what is causing harm to my body.”

After offering thanks for her “angel son,” she quickly added, “I would greatly appreciate if no one gave me any unsolicited advice or medical opinions. I’ve done my research and have amazing Vanderbilt dr’s I’ve weighed every option with. That’s why I was hesitant to post about it, but I could use the prayers.. and I DO believe in the power of prayer guys. I also believe in the power of love healing us all on an even deeper level.”

Earlier this year, Monroe released her genre-bending new record, Rosegold.