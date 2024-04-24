Asia Announces The Heat Of The Moment Tour in 2024

English rockers Asia are getting the gang back together (with some new faces) for a summer tour of the US and Canada! According to a press release for the tour, OG Asia member Geoff Downes “masterminded” the tour after the successful reunion concert held in memory of the band’s late singer and bassist John Wetton.

“And so it was that the John Wetton tribute last August really reminded me how much Asia’s music belongs on the stage,” said Downes. “The response to it all was literally…spine-tingling.”

The tour will feature Downes, John Mitchell on guitar, Harry Whitley on vocals and bass, and Virgil Donati on drums. The band will bring along some killer supporting acts as well, including Focus, Curved Air, and Martin Turner.

The Asia 2024 Tour will begin on July 3 at Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut. The tour will close on July 31 at The Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The presale event for this tour will begin on April 24 at 10:00 am local over at Ticketmaster and will include VIP packages. General on-sale will begin on April 26 at 10:00 am local. If you missed your chance to get presale tickets, try Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick for third-party ticketing platforms because they’re backed by the FanProtect Program. No fake tickets, here. It’s worth a shot if your tour date of choice has already sold out.

Tickets won’t last! Reserve your spot to see Asia and friends live in 2024.

July 3 – Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, CT

July 4 – Fallsview Casino – Niagara Falls, ON

July 6 – Chevalier Theatre – Medford, MA

July 7 – The Paramount – Huntingdon, NY

July 9 – Bergen Performing Arts Center – Englewood, NJ

July 10 – Count Basie Center – Red Bank, NJ

July 12 – Tropicana Showroom – Atlantic City, NJ

July 13 – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

July 14 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA

July 16 – Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium – Spartanburg, SC

July 17 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

July 18 – Columbia County Performing Arts Center – Evans, GA

July 20 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

July 21 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL

July 22 – Seminole Hard Rock – Tampa, FL

July 24 – North Charleston PAC – North Charleston, SC

July 25 – Macon City Auditorium – Macon, GA

July 26 – Saenger Theatre – Mobile, AL

July 28 – VBC Mark Smith Concert Hall – Huntsville – AL

July 30 – The Arcada Theatre – St Charles, IL

July 31 – The Pabst Theater – Milwaukee, WI

