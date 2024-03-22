Dixie Dregs to Kick Off US Tour in Spring 2024

Rock band Dixie Dregs announced their upcoming tour a few months ago. Now, the band has added eight more tour dates to their Anachronicity Tour and will trek across the US with support from Steve Morse Band. This will be the second tour the band has embarked on since their reunion several years ago, and they’re still known for putting on a killer show.

The Dixie Dregs 2024 Tour will start on April 17 in Macon, Georgia at Capitol Theatre. Unless the band extends the tour even further, it should end on May 22 in Washington, D.C. at Warner Theatre.

It looks like all of the upcoming tour dates to the Dixie Dregs 2024 Tour are available for general sale through the band’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub. We recommend using Stubhub to score your tickets. The platform is backed by the FanProtect Program, so all purchases are guaranteed to be legitimate and scam-free. Nobody wants to deal with scams, right? Plus, you might get lucky and find some tickets to this tour that are cheaper in price than face value.

“We’ll be adding many different tunes than our reunion some years back,” said frontman Steve Morse. “So this is the best time to hear the original instrumental rock band in action!”

Sounds like a good time! Get your tickets to see Dixie Dregs live before they sell out.

April 17 – Macon, GA – Capitol Theatre

April 18 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater

April 20 – Atlanta, GA – Variety

April 21- Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre of Durham

April 22 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

April 23 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat

April 25 – Ponte Vedra, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

April 26 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

April 27 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

May 13 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel at Count Basie Center for the Arts (NEW!)

May 14 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

May 15 – New York, NY – The Town Hall (NEW!)

May 17 – Boston, MA – Somerville Theatre (NEW!)

May 18 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse (NEW!)

May 19 – Albany, NY – Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre (NEW!)

May 21 – Collingswood, NJ – Scottish Rite Auditorium (NEW!)

May 22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre (NEW!)

