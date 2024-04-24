Neal Schon Hints Journey Could Be Planning a Las Vegas Residency at Sphere

Journey’s Neal Schon is hinting that his famous band may be one of the next artists to schedule play a residency at the new Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

Schon posted a message on his social media sites that reads, “How many [of] you would like [to see] a Journey Through Time Type concept concert playing our music spanning from beginning to now at Sphere?” His post also links to an article about jam band Phish’s recent Sphere residency, which features photos of the impressive multimedia presentation that accompanied those shows.

In a separate note, Schon wrote, “I called this a long [time] ago after evaluating Sphere. The whole thing is built for a jam band. I see … Journey doing it as I did with Journey [Through Time.] all that early material would be explosive with the hits.”

When one fan asked Schon on Facebook, “[I]s this a hint?” the guitarist responded, “[Y]es to Sphere.”

About Journey Through Time

Schon’s mention of Journey Through Time is a reference to the short-lived group he put together a few years ago that focused on material from Journey’s early albums. The band, which also included founding Journey singer/keyboardist Gregg Rolie, current Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, and veteran rock bassist Marco Mendoza, that played a handful of shows in 2018 and 2019.

Fans Respond to Schon’s Sphere Residency Tease

Schon’s post garnered positive responses from plenty of fans, who posted their reactions in the comments section of his Facebook message.

“Me!!!!!!!!” one fan enthused. “We saw U2 there & after their short residency, I said, ‘We need an epic band to come play here, like JOURNEY!!’ Boy, I hope this is true!!!”

Another wrote, “I would absolutely love that idea!!!!! I wasn’t able to see [Journey Through Time] and I have never heard some of the songs that were sung there live before.”

A third fan commented, “Wish you would bring back the Journey Thru Time lineup w Rolie and make it a full blown tour!”

New Journey Photo Shoot

In other Journey news, Schon revealed that the group was in New York City on April 21 shooting new band photos with Prince’s main photographer, Brian Ach.

“We did 8 locations in 6 hours!” Schon reported. He added, “We are excited to play our last 4 shows with [Toto] before our [co-headlining] tour with [Def Leppard].”

Journey’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The current North American leg of Journey’s 50th anniversary tour, which features Toto as the opening, is mapped out through an April 29 show in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In early June, the band will head to Scandinavia for a series of shows.

After that, Journey will team up with Def Leppard for The Summer Stadium Tour. The expansive North American trek runs from a July 6 concert in St. Louis through a September 8 performance in Denver. Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band, and Heart also will perform on select dates.

Journey will finish the year with a series of October shows in Japan, followed by a fall tour of Ireland and the U.K.

Tickets to Journey’s 2024 concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

