Tomas Lindberg has died. The singer, best known for fronting the Swedish death metal band At the Gates, died as a result of complications related to cancer. He was 52.

Videos by American Songwriter

At the Gates, the band Lindberg co-founded in 1990, announced his death on Instagram.

“Tomas passed away this morning following complications related to his ongoing cancer treatment,” the band wrote. “Despite intensive medical efforts, his life could not be saved.”

The post continued with a message to Lindberg, which read, “Tomas – You were an inspiration to us all. A true friend, both compassionate & sympathetic. You will always be remembered for your generosity and your creative spirit.”

“You will be eternally missed,” the band concluded. “Forever in our hearts.”

Tomas Lindberg’s Cancer Diagnosis

Lindberg was diagnosed with Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, a cancer in the mouth and pallet, in December 2023. In a letter dated March 2025, Lindberg admitted that it had been “a very tough year.”

Lindberg then revealed that he’d undergone major surgery, “where they took away a big part of the roof of the mouth.” That was followed by two months of radiation amid his “long hard path towards recovery.”

At the beginning of 2025, Lindberg wrote, doctors found more cancer, which was “inaccessible by surgery or radiation.” He noted that his next course of action likely included chemotherapy.

As for the band’s next steps, Lindberg shared that he’d recorded the vocals for At the Gates’ forthcoming album before his surgery.

The band posted Lindberg’s note on Facebook in August. They revealed that, in the months since Lindberg penned the message, he “experienced a health setback.”

“Since then, he has been hospitalized and has been receiving dedicated care in a specialized ward where he is being closely monitored around the clock,” the band wrote. “While this is a challenging time, we’re staying positive but, even in a best-case-scenario we know the recovery will take a long time.”

At the Gates noted that “more details on this upcoming release” would be coming “very soon.”

“We know how much the band and the music mean to him,” the band wrote. “Tomas is incredibly proud of the new At the Gates album we’ve been working on.”

However, no such updates followed, and the band remained dark on social media until they announced Lindberg’s death.

Photo by Mariano Regidor/Redferns