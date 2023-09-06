B.G. of Hot Boys Has Been Released from Prison Early, Reunites with Birdman

B.G. of rap group Hot Boys has been released from prison after serving 12 years behind bars, outlets are reporting. Hot Boys, who were active between 1997 and 2001, originally consisted of New Orleans rappers Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, in addition to B.G. They were signed to Birdman’s Cash Money label.

B.G., born Christopher Noel Dorsey, was arrested in 2009 for gun possession and witness tampering after being pulled over at a traffic stop. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison. B.G. was originally supposed to be released from prison on April 17, 2024. Earlier this year, Birdman posted online that B.G. would “be home in a minute heart of tha streets.”

Birdman, who was once involved with Hot Boys, filmed his first meeting with B.G. since the rapper was released from prison. The meeting was documented on Instagram Live. Birdman embraced his friend when they were first reunited, and showered him with gifts.

About three days ago, B.G. posted a celebratory Instagram post in honor of his birthday. “After 12 winters and 13 summers, I see the end zone. It’s my last #Birthday being buried alive,” B.G. wrote. “This year I’m celebrating the whole Virgo cycle, matter of fact, from this year forward I’m living and celebrating like everyday is #MyBIRTHDAY.”

“The main focus, is to stay focused. I’m not letting nobody rob me of my productivity, prosperity, positivity and peace of mind. My dreams then got bigger and my vision is clearer. [Thirteen] years was more then enough time for me to change the reckless path I was on,” B.G. continued. “I’m getting back in the 100MillionDolla race, and my big homie gave me the route. #RNS All the Real1’s I’ll see y’all at the top, All you fake 1’s I’ll hear your echo from the bottom.”

Hot Boys released three studio albums from 1997 to 2003 including Get It How U Live!, Guerrilla Warfare, and Let ‘Em Burn. Hot Boys have reunited several times including once (without B.G,) in 2017 at the BeatsXNOLA event for NBA All-Star Weekend.

LeBron James introduced the group during the reunion. “We got Tunechi, Juvie, Mannie and Turk in here tonight in their backyard in New Orleans,” James said. “I grew up on these boys right here. I had to let y’all know that everything that goes on tonight, you better appreciate the shit, because it may not happen again.”

