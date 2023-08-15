Babyface Reaches New Heights with “As A Matter of Fact”

Iconic Indiana R&B singer Babyface has experienced a bit of a revival to start the new decade. After releasing his ninth studio album, Girls Night Out, last October, his first album in seven years, he returned with a new single in February titled “As a matter of fact.” And, as the year has gone on, the song has continued to gain steam on the charts, evident in Babyface’s latest accomplishment.

Recently, “As a matter of fact” earned its fifth week at the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Airplay chart. Though he’s never hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100, many songs of his have sat atop the Adult R&B Airplay chart, such as “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “Hurt You” with Toni Braxton, and “Never Keeping Secrets.” However, none have done so for as many weeks as “As a matter of fact” just did.

Additionally, Babyface’s five-week streak is the first time a male artist has lasted this long on top of the chart since 2020 when Charlie Wilson did so with his hit “One I Got.” Upon learning of this achievement, Michael Paran, founder & CEO of P Music Group who manages both Babyface and Wilson, issued a statement about Babyface’s impact on R&B.

“‘As a matter of fact’ is a soulful and captivating track that showcases Babyface’s timeless artistry and ability to connect with his audience,” Paran wrote as part of a press release. “With its chart-topping success and its impact on the R&B music landscape, the single reinforces Babyface’s status as a musical icon.”

On top of this, Babyface also spoke about the song’s success, and how appreciative he is to be in the position he’s in.

“I am grateful and blessed to have another number-one song on Billboard’s R&B radio chart as a solo artist after 26 years,” he said in a statement. “I am thankful to still be here and do what I love, creating music. It will always come back to the music.”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images