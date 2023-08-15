Experimental Dance Musician COBRAH Releases Racy New Single and Music Video

Swedish electronic musician COBRAH released a new single titled “Manic.” The song’s release is accompanied by a music video, directed by Ribal Hosn.

“Manic” is a catchy dance tune with dark undertones. The lyrics read I’m not dramatic/ I just get a little manic/ One, two, three and here comes panic/ All gets whack and into the frantic/ Into the magic, babe’s metallic.

The music video for the new song features COBRAH in a white background donning various outfits, with some giving off an S&M aesthetic. The video was released on August 11 and currently holds over 33k views on YouTube.

“I loved making this record but if anything, it really brought out the manic in me,” COBRAH said in a statement, hinting at her potentially forthcoming debut studio album.

“Manic” is COBRAH’s second single released through Big Beat Records. “Suck” was released in July, and the music video has garnered 347k views on YouTube.

COBRAH, who previously released two EPs, will be embarking on a brief North American tour in September and October, consisting of only five dates. Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar will serve as the opening act for COBRAH’s shows in Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

“When I tell people I’m an artist, they usually ask if I’m a singer, which I wouldn’t necessarily say I am,” COBRAH said in a 2020 interview with i-D Magazine. “Then they ask if I’m a rapper and I guess that’s maybe more accurate. I think being an artist is about way more than the instrument you play,” COBRAH said. “It’s about your whole output as a person: you have to live it, love it, and express every part of it in many different forms…not just music.”

During the same interview, COBRAH explained the meaning behind her early single, “DEBUT.” “It’s about doing something for the first time, and all the strange excitement around that, and being the person that introduces someone to a new thing,” COBRAH said. “I wanted to capture the feeling of excitement and nervousness, which I think is one of the best things in life, almost like falling in love.”

Check out COBRAH’s scheduled tour dates below:

9/25 – Toronto, ON – History

9/27 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

9/30-10/1 – San Francisco, CA – Portola Festival

10/2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

10/20 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

Photo by NINJA HANNA