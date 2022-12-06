Blackpink, Mickey Guyton Named on 2022 TIME People of the Year List

TIME is honoring two of music’s rising stars.

Ahead of the reveal of the 2022 TIME Person of the Year on Wednesday (Dec. 7), the publication shares that Korean pop group Blackpink has been named Entertainer of the Year, while the new category Breakthrough Artist of the Year recognizes country star, Mickey Guyton. Blackpink has become a global phenomenon, as their 2022 album, Born Pink, reached No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and became the highest-selling album in history by a Korean girl group. Their single with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” was also a worldwide hit charting in multiple countries, and reaching No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“If we consider this in the business way, we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Blackpink’s Jennie tells TIME in a statement about handling high exceptions. “We do it out of our heart.”

Meanwhile, Guyton has become a prominent voice in country music over the past few years, releasing the powerful ballad, “Black Like Me,” in 2020 and following it up with her debut album, Remember Her Name in 2021. Among her accomplishments are singing the National Anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl and earning three 2022 Grammy nominations.

“Thank you so much @time for this incredible honor,” Guyton shared on Instagram. “I’m so grateful. My cup overflows. Look at God.”

In an interview with TIME, Guyton also opens up about her frustrations with seeing so many white men at the top of the country charts.

“It’s f-cking frustrating,” she says. “There are so many incredible singers out there and we’re just accepting the crumbs. I keep thinking to myself, I know some of you have daughters.

“It’s a lot to digest, and part of the reason I stepped away from social media: I have to protect my inner peace,” she continues. “And people get really upset when you talk about it. They’re just tired of hearing it. But these are people’s livelihoods and careers that you’re deciding. You need to give your listeners a little more credit.”

The TIME Person of Year will be announced on Wednesday morning (Dec.7).

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images