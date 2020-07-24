AC/DC’s Back In Black was released 40 years ago this month and this Friday, July 24, Gibson and Consequence of Sound pay tribute to the top-selling hard rock album with an all-star livestream: “Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration.”

Guitar hero Jared James Nichols hosts the tribute, which also features hard rock icons Slash, Sebastian Bach, members of Alice in Chains, Cage the Elephant, Anthrax, Trivium, Lamb of God, Refused, Airbourne, GWAR, Cherie Currie, Dave Amato, Orianthi, Emily Wolfe, Brian Posehn, Sergio Vallin of Mana And More.

The free special event begins Friday, July 24 at 5:00PM ET/2:00 PT and will include AC/DC testimonials, appearances, tutorials and performances. “Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration” will air across the Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch channels of Consequence of Sound.

Back In Black is the first album featuring Brian Johnson, who joined the band following the tragic death of lead singer Bon Scott. Johnson’s distinctive vocals scored the band a classic, anchored by fan favorites “Hells Bells,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Shoot To Thrill” and the ominous title track.

Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG “Red Devil” Guitar

As part of the livestream, Gibson is offering a chance to win the AC/DC Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG “Red Devil” Guitar, as well as two Gibson SG Standard’s in Ebony.

The giveaway will round out an AC/DC music rig featuring the latest SoloDallas Schaffer Tower EX signed by inventor Ken Schaffer, a Marshall JTM45 amp with a SoloDallas Black Mod converting it to a JTM50–like the one Young used on Back in Black–and a Marshall cabinet loaded with vintage speakers (total value $15,000). Five runners-up will each receive a Schaffer Replica Storm pedal and the album Back in Black on vinyl. Entries for the AC/DC giveaway are limited to residents of the U.S. and Canada; click here to win: https://gleam.io/HZbjL/acdc-back-in-black-40-prize-pack