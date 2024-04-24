Brittany Howard Announces Michael Kiwanuka Co-Headline Tour

Former Alabama Shakes singer and guitarist Brittany Howard just announced a fresh co-headlining tour with singer/songwriter Michael Kiwanuka! The trek will take the artists across the US and Canada, and they will take turns closing every other show. Yasmin Williams is set to open for the tour. Howard will also tour the US, UK, and Europe ahead of the co-headlining tour with Hozier and June McDoom.

Videos by American Songwriter

“This tour is a dream come true,” Howard said in a statement. “I am so excited to be touring again with my dear friend Michael Kiwanuka and hitting so many amazing venues across the country in the fall. We started this journey at almost the same time in 2011 and it has been so amazing to follow his growth as an artist.”

The Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka 2024 Tour will begin on September 29 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met. The tour is set to close on October 19 in Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre.

The presale events for this show, including special seating presale and artist presales, are live over at Ticketmaster. The presale events will end short before general on-sale begins on April 26 at 10:00 am local.

If you struggle to find tickets once general on-sale begins, try Stubhub. Stubhub is a great source for finding last-minute tickets or tickets to sold-out shows. It’s worth a shot!

Get your tickets to see Brittany Howard and Michael Kiwanuka live in 2024 before they’re gone for good!

April 24 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

April 26 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

April 27 – Oxford, MS – Double Decker Arts Festival

April 28 – Austin, TX – Austin Blues Festival

June 15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

June 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap’s Out and About Festival

June 26-June 30 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival

July 2 – London, UK – KOKO

July 3 – Lytham, UK – Lytham Festival (with Hozier)

July 5 – Dublin, IE – Marlay Park (with Hozier)

July 6 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall (with Hozier)

July 7 – London, UK – London Finsbury Park (with Hozier)

July 9 – Chepstow, UK – Chepstow Summer Sessions (with Hozier)

July 10 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Green (with Hozier)

July 12 – Rotterdam, NL – North Sea Jazz Festival

July 13 – Bruges, BE – Cactus Festival

July 14 – Montreux, CH – Montreux Jazz Festival

July 21 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

August 2 – Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival

August 3 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

August 11 – Lyons, CO – Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met (with Michael Kiwanuka)

September 30 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 2 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 3 – New York, NY – Summerstage (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 6 – St Paul, MN – Palace Theatre (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 8 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 10 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 11 – Portland, OR – Edgefield (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 12 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 14 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 15 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre (with Michael Kiwanuka)

October 19 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre (with Michael Kiwanuka)

Photo by Mat Hayward

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.