Soul Singer Michael Kiwanuka Releases New Song ‘Beautiful Life’

British-born soul singer Michael Kiwanuka shared a new mellow single on Tuesday (October 12) called “Beautiful Life.”
The song is featured on the new Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, which is also out this week and directed by Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel.
“In this song, I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” said Kiwanuka in a press release. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”
Watch the visualizer video for the new track below.
Michael Kiwanuka May Tour Dates: For more dates check out his website here.
May 2022
6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
8 – O2 Academy, Leeds
9 – De Montford Hall, Leicester
11 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
13 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
14 – Bonus Arena, Hull
17 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
20 – Brighton Centre
21 – Pavilions, Plymouth
23 – O2 Academy, Brixton
25 – Alexandra Palace, London