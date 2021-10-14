Soul Singer Michael Kiwanuka Releases New Song ‘Beautiful Life’

British-born soul singer Michael Kiwanuka shared a new mellow single on Tuesday (October 12) called “Beautiful Life.”

The song is featured on the new Netflix documentary Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, which is also out this week and directed by Oscar-winning director Orlando von Einsiedel.

“In this song, I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” said Kiwanuka in a press release. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”

Watch the visualizer video for the new track below.

Michael Kiwanuka May Tour Dates: For more dates check out his website here.

May 2022



6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

8 – O2 Academy, Leeds

9 – De Montford Hall, Leicester

11 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

13 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

14 – Bonus Arena, Hull

17 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

20 – Brighton Centre

21 – Pavilions, Plymouth

23 – O2 Academy, Brixton

25 – Alexandra Palace, London