Bad Bunny Confirms Collaboration with Travis Scott Is Arriving Soon

Towards the end of May, a video surfaced on Twitter that showed Travis Scott playing an unreleased song with Bad Bunny during a recent show in Monaco. Now, a few weeks removed from this pleasant surprise, the reggeaton superstar has certified that he and Scott are set to drop music together in the very near future.

During an interview with Rolling Stone on Wednesday (June 21), Bad Bunny revealed that the currently unnamed track came together quite a while ago.

“We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” he said.

As he noted, Scott is currently working on his fourth studio album Utopia, expected to release at some point in 2023. While Bad Bunny did not officially say his song with Scott would land on the album, it is highly likely that will be the case.

The day after his conversation with Rolling Stone came out, Bad Bunny was seen walking around with the now-famous “Utopia” briefcase, previously in the possession of Scott, Utopia’s engineer Mike Dean, and The Weeknd. It is widely believed that, as part of Scott’s album rollout, anyone who is seen with the briefcase will be featured on the album.

What makes this even more likely is that Bad Bunny does not plan to put out any more music as a primary artist this year, as his May 19 single “Where She Goes” looks to serve as his only output of 2023.

“I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song (for the rest of this year) if I like it enough, but I don’t think so,” he told Rolling Stone. “I said this year was for resting.”

When Bad Bunny and Scott’s song was previewed last month, burgeoning rap producer BNYX, who has most notably worked with Drake and Kid Cudi, confirmed that he crafted the instrumental for it. While doing so, he also seemed to verify that the track will land on Utopia, although this could be left to interpretation.

Either way, both Utopia and the Scott-Bad Bunny song look to be arriving soon, which are both thrilling developments for the entire music industry.

