Will Bad Bunny Appear on Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Album?

For the past couple of weeks, Travis Scott has been rolling out his upcoming studio album Utopia in peculiar ways. Along with walking around with a briefcase with “Utopia” scribbled on it, Scott has also reportedly been playing the full album for a handful of famous athletes such as Tom Brady, LeBron James, and the entire Houston Astros baseball team.

While the Utopia track list and release date are still unknown, it would appear that the Houston emcee has begun to hint toward the featured artists that could land on the LP. After The Weeknd was seen accompanied by the aforementioned special briefcase last week, fans now think Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny could also make an appearance on Utopia.

On Sunday (May 28), Scott held a private showcase performance at Lilly’s Club in Monte Carlo, Monaco. During the set, he played world-famous songs of his like “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake and “Goosebumps” featuring Kendrick Lamar, as well as a few unreleased tracks. Among these unreleased songs was Scott’s first collaboration with Bad Bunny, which attendees were led to believe would be included in Utopia.

After a clip of the Bad Bunny and Scott song went viral on Twitter, ascending producer BNYX, who scored a song with Drake earlier this year, quoted the video essentially revealing that he produced the upcoming track.

On top of his production credit on Drake’s “Search & Rescue” from early April, BNYX also worked with Kid Cudi for his upcoming single, yet to be given a name, set to release on Friday (June 2).

Although it seems new information about Utopia is coming out every day, Scott and his mixing and mastering engineer Mike Dean have insisted that fans remain patient in waiting for the album’s official release.

“UTOPIA WILL BE DONE WHEN TRAV AND I SAY IT’S DONE,” Dean wrote in a now-deleted tweet from last week (May 23). “DO NOT RUSH LET US COOK.”

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation