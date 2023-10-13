Bad Bunny Shares New Album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana’ Out Today

Bad Bunny has released a new batch of music. The Puerto Rican superstar’s new album out today, October 13, is titled Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which loosely translates to Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow.

Videos by American Songwriter

As reported by Billboard, he released his latest single “Un Preview” last month, and he told his 15 million followers on his WhatsApp Channel that “this is possibly the last song I release this year. It’s a little preview of what’s to come next year.” This left fans on edge thinking they wouldn’t hear any new music for the rest of 2023.

This past Monday, October 9, the Latin star took to Instagram to make the big album announcement. He captioned the post, in Spanish, “The most anticipated day by many has arrived.”

[RELATED: Bad Bunny Announces New Album ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana’ Scheduled for Release this Friday]

Apple Music then shared the track list via social media pages hours before the release of the new album. The track list includes tracks such as “No Me Quiero Casar,” “Gracias Por Nada,” and “Mr October.” It also features previously released tracks “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview.”

The new record follows the release of Bad Bunny’s highly acclaimed Un Verano Sin Ti. It was only the second all Spanish-language album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, as reported by the outlet.

Bad Bunny is set to host and perform on Saturday Night Live on October 21. This will mark his third time on the show and second time performing.

As reported by Yahoo, the artist took home Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year — Male, and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year — Solo at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards that took place in Coral Gables, Florida on October 5.

[RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces Return with Ice Spice and Bad Bunny as Musical Guests]

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images