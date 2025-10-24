Bad Company’s Simon Kirke Is “Honored” That Younger Artists Have Covered the Band’s Songs for New Tribute Album, ‘Can’t Get Enough’ (Exclusive)

Can’t Get Enough, the star-studded new tribute album to Bad Company, got its release today (October 24). As previously reported, the 10-track collection feature new versions of some of the British supergroup’s biggest hits and most popular tunes.

Among the artists who contributed the album are Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Slash and his side group Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, HARDY, The Pretty Wreckless, Halestorm, Charley Crockett, Blackberry Smoke, and The Struts. In addition, Bad Company’s two surviving original members, frontman Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke also appear on select tracks.

Can’t Get Enough arrives just about two weeks before Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a recent exclusive interview, Kirke chatted with American Songwriter about the new tribute album.

On Kirke’s Contribution to the Tribute Album

Kirke is featured on one track on the album, a version of “Seagull,” an acoustic ballad that originally appeared on Bad Company’s 1974 self-titled debut. The updated rendition also features Def Leppard’s Elliott and Collen, with additional backing vocals from Rodgers.

Simon explained to American Songwriter that it was “a big surprise” when he was asked to play drums on the new version.

“The original ‘Seagull’ was just an acoustic guitar played by Paul,” he noted. “I mean, that the whole track was him.” That being said, Kirke recalled that Bad Company had played “Seagull” lived several years ago with drums, so he knew it would work with that kind of arrangement.

When it came time for him to record his part, Simon recalled, “I have a studio in my house, and they sent me the stems … of the different tracks. So I just overdubbed drums, and it came very, very easily to me. So, apparently, they were very happy with the results, and so was I.”

Kirke Further Discusses the Tribute Album

Regarding the selection of songs featured on Can’t Get Enough, Simon said, “[W]hat they put down covers just about everything—all the really good [and] the more recognizable tracks of Bad Company’s career.”

Kirke shared that although he wasn’t familiar with many of the artists who contributed to the album, “we’re honored that these younger bands have covered our music.”

He added, “Slash and Def Leppard aside … I don’t really know them, but it’s great. And the fact that there’s so much interest in [our music] now … just means that it’s gonna keep our name around. And I think now I’d say that that really means a lot to us.”

Simon also commented on how many of the artists who covered songs for the tribute remained faithful the original versions while also adding their own spin on the tunes.

“So, it’s a win-win situation for everyone,” he maintained.

More About the Can’t Get Enough Tribute Album

Rodgers also appears on two other songs on the album. He sings backing vocals on covers of “Shooting Star” and “Run with the Pack,” by Halestorm and Blackberry Smoke, respectively.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company is available now on CD, via digital formats, and as a limited-edition vinyl LP pressed on silver-colored vinyl. Special bundles can be purchased at Bad Company’s official store pairing the CD or the LP with a T-shirt. In addition, a limited-edition vinyl test pressing of Can’t Get Enough, signed by Rodgers and Kirke, is available at Bad Company’s online store.

In other news, the Primary Wave Music publishing company has partnered with ESPN to debut and showcase songs from the tribute album during the network’s coverage of SEC/college-sports events and NFL programming.

“The music of Bad Company has always resonated with sports and sports coverage,” ESPN executive Kevin Wilson said in a statement. “It’s an honor to showcase these incredible new renditions of Bad Company classics by these amazing artists, especially the same year the band is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

More About Bad Company and Its Induction into the Rock Hall

Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Performer category on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Sadly, Ralphs died in June from complications of his stroke, shortly after learning about the honor. He was 81.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company Track List:

“Ready for Love” – HARDY “Shooting Star” – Halestorm (featuring Paul Rodgers) “Feel Like Makin’ Love” – Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators “Run with the Pack” – Blackberry Smoke (featuring Paul Rodgers and Mastodon’s Brann Dailor) “Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy” – The Struts “Bad Company” – Charley Crockett “Rock Steady” – Dirty Honey “Burnin’ Sky” – Black Stone Cherry “Seagull” – Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard (featuring Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke) “All Right Now” – The Pretty Reckless

