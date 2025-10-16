Bad Company Launches Contest Asking Fans to Guess Who Will Be Inducting the Band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The event will see British supergroup Bad Company welcomed into the Rock Hall in the Performers category.

The band’s surviving original members, Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, have confirmed that they’re both planning to attend the bash. What hasn’t been confirmed yet is whether Rodgers and Kirke will be performing at the ceremony, and who will be inducting Bad Company.

Regarding the latter question, Bad Company recently launched a new contest that will reward a lucky fans who guesses the identity of the person or people who will welcome the band into the Rock Hall. Those who submit the correct response will receive a special Bad Company T-shirt.

Rodgers appears in a new video announcing the contest that was posted on Bad Company’s social media pages. In the clip, the singer says, “Yes, it’s great that Bad Company are to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” He then teases, “And it’s also great that we will be inducted by … I can’t tell you, but you can guess.” At the end of the video, Paul turns his back to the camera, revealing that the jacket he’s wearing features the logo of the famous Sun Records studio in Memphis, Tennessee. It’s not clear if the jacket is a hint at the identity of who will be inducting Bad Company.

The post also features a link to a form where fans’ guesses can be submitted. Entries must be submitted by November 3. A drawing then will be held the following day, and one winner will be chosen at random.

More About the 2025 Rock Hall Ceremony

As previously reported, the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be livestreamed on Disney+. The event also will be available to stream on-demand on Disney+ after the ceremony finishes. In addition, a primetime highlights special will premiere on ABC on January 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. The special also will be viewable on demand on Hulu starting January 2.

This year’s other honorees in the Performers category are Soundgarden, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, Outkast, and Chubby Checker.

Bad Company was nominated for the first time in 2025 after being eligible for induction since 1998. The band’s four founding members will be welcomed into the Rock Hall—Rodgers, Kirke, late guitarist Mick Ralphs, and late bassist Boz Burrell. Burrell died of a heart attack in 2006 at age 60, and Ralphs passed away from complications of a stroke in June 2025 at age 81.

On October 8, an initial list of guest presenters and performers who will participate in the ceremony was revealed. Among them were Elton John, Iggy Pop, Beck, Missy Elliott, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, Olivia Rodrigo, David Letterman, Brandi Carlile, Twenty One Pilots, and The Pretty Wreckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen.

Interestingly, The Pretty Wreckless contributed a track to the upcoming Bad Company tribute album, Can’t Get Enough.

More About the Bad Company Tribute Album

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company will be released on Friday, October 24. The album is a 10-track collection featuring renditions of some of the band’s biggest hits and most popular tunes. Various rock, country, and Americana acts contributed to the project, while Rodgers and Kirke also are featured on select tracks.

Besides The Pretty Wreckless, other artists featured on Can’t Get Enough include Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Slash and his side group Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, HARDY, Halestorm, Blackberry Smoke, Charley Crockett, and The Struts.

Can’t Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company can be pre-ordered now. It will be available on CD, via digital formats, and as a limited-edition vinyl LP pressed on silver vinyl. Special bundles can be purchased at Bad Company’s official store pairing the CD or the LP with a T-shirt.

(Photo by Matt Kent/WireImage)