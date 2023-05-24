Bailey Zimmerman Shatters Streaming Records with Debut Album

Written by Randy Mitchell

Bailey Zimmerman is one of the most exciting young artists in music today. The raspy-voiced 23-year-old first gained attention in 2021 when he began singing on TikTok. Zimmerman began making waves almost immediately. His first single, “Never Comin’ Home” cracked the top 10 on Spotify downloads in early 2021. He hit the big time early last year (2022) with the release of his single “Fall in Love.”

Zimmerman’s undeniable talent quickly earned him a loyal fan base. His debut album, Religiously. The Album was released earlier this month. The project was an instant hit with fans and critics alike. As a result, Zimmerman has hit yet another milestone in his early career.

According to a press release, the Illinois native has earned the distinction of having the most streamed debut album of any musician in the past two years.

The album debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s country chart and at No. 7 overall. Additionally, Zimmerman’s smash-hit “Rock And A Hard Place” has gone multi-platinum and has racked up more than two billion global streams.

Zimmerman released his debut EP, Leave The Light On, in 2022, The project smashed several records on its way to becoming the most streamed debut album across all genres in 2022.

These are exciting times for the singer. Few young artists have taken the music industry by storm quite like Zimmerman has. This early success has earned him the chance to team up with another young superstar. Zimmerman recently appeared on NBA YoungBoy’s single “Won’t Back Down.” The song is on the soundtrack for Fast X, the latest installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Additionally, Zimmerman is currently touring with megastar Morgan Wallen as a part of his One Night At A Time World Tour. The tour, which will last until October, will allow Zimmerman to perform in several new stops around the country.