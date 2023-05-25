Lady Gaga’s Make-Up Brand ‘Haus Labs’ is Coming to the UK

Lady Gaga has announced that her Haus Labs beauty brand is expanding overseas to Sephora U.K. The sale of Lady Gaga‘s products in the UK will begin on June 6.

Gaga has recently released a cryptic video to social media that was meant to tease the expansion. In the video, Gaga taps a fancy coffee cup with a spoon, before taking a drink. She then shrugs her shoulders and makes a “shhh” gesture with her lips and finger.

After that, the “Stupid Love” singer released another promotional video on social media that showcases Gaga’s make-up products as she holds them while dancing around with several models. This video is accompanied by the caption, “UK, are you ready for our supercharged artistry makeup? 🇬🇧 @HausLabs is launching exclusively at Sephora UK in-store and online on June 6, and we can’t wait for you to join us.”

There is currently a waitlist for the products that die-hard “Little Monsters” can sign up for. The Haus Labs brand has gained traction online through TikTok and other social media platforms. The brand features lip crayons, blushes, glosses, and many other products.

During a 2022 interview with Paper about an upgrade given to Haus Labs, Gaga said, “When I started this company, I always wanted to empower people through makeup and give people that experience of feeling uplifted by makeup and artistry.” She added, “So we now are supercharged clean artistry. We put supercharged skincare ingredients into our makeup, we are cleaner than clean, and we removed over 2,600 ingredients from all of our products.”

Lady Gaga has been venturing into other career paths besides music as of late, making a name for herself as an actress. She earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for A Star is Born, and took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for the same film in 2019. In 2020, Gaga released her 5th studio album, Chromatica, to positive reception from critics and fans alike. Gaga will next be seen on the big screen in Joker: Folie à Deux in 2024.