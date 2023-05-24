Offset’s New Album to Feature Takeoff, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and More

One day after his now-estranged former Migos partner Quavo announced his upcoming solo album Rocket Power, dedicated to now-deceased third Migo Takeoff, Offset shared some fascinating details about his impending solo album.

Yet to be given a title, Offset’s sophomore LP will include verses from three different female artists in his wife Cardi B, as well as Chloe Bailey and Latto. Additionally, Travis Scott will appear as a featured guest, as Offset likened the song to “villain music.”

But, perhaps the best news of all, is that the last song on the track list will feature Takeoff. Currently untitled, Offset revealed that this is the last song the duo ever recorded before Takeoff’s eventual November 2022 death.

While divulging all of this juicy information during his Wednesday (May 24) cover story for Variety, Offset discussed Takeoff’s passing in-depth for the first time publicly. He explained that he tries his best to keep his mind off the tragedy.

“It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now,” he says. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

However, on the cheerier side, Offset is motivated and excited to release this album, which is still without a release date. Leaving his Migos era in the past, it’s clear the 31-year-old is ready for the greener pastures that lie ahead.

“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he said. “The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time… I really wanted to drop the album like two years ago, but it wasn’t time. I had to master who I was, and I got it now.”

And while self-belief is important when you’re in Offset’s position, it is not only him who feels this way. Also speaking with a spokesperson for Offset’s label Capitol Records, Variety shared an encouraging quote from the imprint that represents the Atlanta emcee.

“Offset has made a phenomenal album; we can’t wait until the world hears his masterpiece,” the Capitol spokesperson said. “We’re deep into release planning now and will soon have big news to share!”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images