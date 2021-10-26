Band of Horses Set to Tour, Release New Album ‘Things Are Great’ in 2022

Nearly two weeks after revealing their first album in five years, Things Are Great (BMG) out Jan 21, and first single “Crutch,” Band of Horses are scheduled to tour the UK and Europe in 2022, following their fall 2021 U.S. tour.

Kicking off in Oslo, Norway on Feb. 22, the tour will include stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Milan, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Antwerp and more with the UK dates at Albert Hall (March 7) in Manchester, Barrowland (March 8) in Glasgow, and Roundhouse in London on March 10, before the ending in Lisbon, Portugal on March 26.

Things Are Great encompasses five years since the Seattle-born, South Carolina-based band’s 2016 released Why Are You OK, and how some things can turn around. In the year following the release of the album, guitarist Tyler Ramsey and bassist Bill Reynolds left the band within hours of one another.

The new single “Crutch” reflects “real-life,” and the start of a new relationship, according to singer Ben Bridwell.

“I think like a lot of my songs, ‘Crutch’ starts with something from my real life,” says Bridwell. “Obviously ‘Crutch’ means some of the things that I was dependent on. My relationship for one. I think I wanted to say, ‘I’ve got a crush on you,’ and I thought it was funny how relationships also feel like crutches.”

Bridwell added, “I feel like everybody has had a time when nothing goes right and you still have to carry on. I think that feeling hits you in this song even if you don’t know what the specifics are.”