Bands Of Horses Announce North American Tour in Summer 2024

Southern rock band Band Of Horses already planned a few concerts on the festival circuit this year, and now the band has announced a brief North American tour as well! The “Warning Signs” artists are going to hit dates across the US and Canada in June and July of this year. No supporting acts have been announced quite yet.

The Band Of Horses 2024 Tour will begin on June 13 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The somewhat brief tour will close on July 13 and 14 at the Winnipeg Folk Festival in Oakbank, Manitoba, Canada near Winnipeg.

Band Of Horses fans can get their presale tickets over at the band’s website with the code “ANTI”. Ticketmaster is also hosting presale events for the tour. The presale events will end when tickets go on sale on April 19 at 10:00 am local.

If you missed out on presale tickets, try Stubhub. We recommend Stubhub for after-sale tickets, especially for highly-anticipated tours that are likely to sell out. It’s worth at least taking a look to see what’s available.

Don’t miss your chance to see Band Of Horses live in 2024!

June 13 – The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ

June 14 – 15 – Winnetka Music Festival 2024 – Winnetka, IL

June 15 – Kalamazoo State Theatre – Kalamazoo, MI

June 17 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

June 18 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH

June 27 – 29 – Blue Ox Music Festival 2024 – Eau Claire, WI

June 30 – Rock the Ruins – Indianapolis, IN

July 2 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

July 3 – The Burl – Lexington, KY

July 5 – HISTORY – Toronto, Canada

July 9 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

July 10 – The Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

July 12 – Fargo Brewing Company – Fargo, ND

July 13 – 14 – Winnipeg Folk Festival 2024 – Oakbank, Canada

