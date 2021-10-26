Katy Perry Covers The Beatles’ “All You Need is Love”

Donned in pink from top to bottom, with the exception of a red scarf, Katy Perry performed The Beatles 1967 hit “All You Need is Love” for the All Together Now Gap holiday campaign. Perry will also release a recording of The Beatles’ cover with $1 of the sale of the single benefitting Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that provides diapers, soap, bedding, and other essentials to mothers and babies in need worldwide.

“Baby2Baby was founded by one of my dear friends, Kelly Sawyer,” Perry, who just turned 37 and welcomed her first baby Daisy Dove in 2020 with fiancé Orlando Bloom, said in a statement. “I’ve been involved with the organization for a few years now. As a new mother, I now understand firsthand the huge responsibility to give your child everything they need, and Baby2Baby helps families who might not be able to do that.”

The Gap campaign featuring Perry showcases a number of classics from the fashion retailers, in addition to their holiday flannel, fleece sets, pajamas, and loungewear.

“I’m always excited to work with brands that are going the extra mile to make this world a better, happier place,” said Perry.

“Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream,” added Perry. “And what better reason to partner than bringing people together to spread joy for the holidays and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that’s close to my heart. Children are our future. We need to lift kids and help them find their value, self-worth, and self-respect.”

Getting ready for her Las Vegas residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Vegas, which kicks off on Dec. 29, Perry said working with Gap was a full-circle moment.

“My first paying job at 16 was folding the fleece aisle at the Gap that still exists in Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, California,” shared Perry. “Gap commercials have always been iconic, and all of my heroes have been in them, so it’s nice to keep checking off the bucket list.”

A long-time fan of The Beatles, Perry said “All You Need Is Love” is the song everyone needs now, referring to it as “the definition of life, and what we are all looking for, especially during the holidays.”

Perry added, “I hope they take away what The Beatles have already said: All you need is love… and maybe some cozy clothes to be together with your family and friends again.”