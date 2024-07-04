Bandmates Concerned This Is Their Last Chance To Perform With Willie Nelson

With the Outlaw Music Festival kicking off a few weeks ago, country music fans rushed at the chance to see Willie Nelson perform live. Although turning 91 years old, Nelson seemed untouchable as he continued to tour and perform. Taking fans on a journey through the past with his extensive discography, the country star proved himself to be among the top names in the genre. But that all changed when he suddenly backed out of a string of performances due to some mysterious illness. And with Nelson canceling more shows, his fellow bandmates are worried this might be their last time to perform with the icon.

While Nelson’s team shared the exciting news that he would be returning to the stage on the 4th of July, one insider discussed how concerned they were about his health. “This tour is Willie’s baby, and he’s got heavyweights like Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Robert Plant joining him. They figure at Willie’s age, this could be their last chance to share a stage with him.” They added, “Sadly, the tour didn’t start that way. And given what a hot and stormy summer it’s turning out to be all over the country, you have to wonder how many shows Willie will actually wind up playing.”

Insider Claims Willie Nelson Continues To Decline

Although his team promised Nelson would return to the stage, the source explained how age is getting to the star and how his health hasn’t been great for some time. “Even when he’s sick and laid up in bed, he can’t stop talking about how he’s going to get back on stage. He’s got his CBD oils and other remedies for his aches and pains, but it’s clearly not enough, and that’s troubling for his family and friends. His health has been in a bad way for quite a while, and everyone’s worried it will be the death of him if he doesn’t slow down.”

Outside of fans hoping Nelson recovers and returns to the stage, his son Lukas Nelson gained praise for seeming to take over for his father. Singing some of Willie’s classic hits, fans consistently discussed how much Lukas sounded like his father while adding his own touch to each song. But with Willie slated to return, it appeared his bandmates are making the most of what could be his last performances.

