Barbie Fans Rejoice as Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson Drop Christmas Version of “I’m Just Ken”

When Ryan Gosling sang “I’m Just Ken” in Barbie this summer, the world stopped to listen with rapt attention. Now, Gosling and Mark Ronson have paired up to release a Christmas version of the hit song, titled “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).”

The official music video opens with Gosling and Ronson discussing the Christmas version and engaging in some idle chatter. Then, Gosling dons some sunglasses, stating “The world can have Ken’s voice but only Barbie can have his eyes.” With everyone in the festively decorated studio, they then launch into the reimagined track, which is jingle bell-heavy with jaunty instrumentals.

The lyrics haven’t changed, but the tune is completely revamped into a festive almost-carol. With the studio festooned in tinsel and lights and the song backed by piano, strings, and bells, it completely transforms into an ethereal holiday tune. Ryan Gosling ends the song by saying, “Merry Christmas Barbie. Wherever you are.”

Initial reactions to the festive rendition have been overly joyful from Barbie fans, with many X users taking to social media to share their opinions. “It’s great,” one fan tweeted. Another user noted “we will be streaming,” and another simply thanked Gosling and Ronson for dropping the song.

New version of “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling is here. pic.twitter.com/fBZO5TYZO3 — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) December 20, 2023

The Deeper Meaning Behind “I’m Just Ken”

The meaning behind the song is deeper than just a fun holiday bop. In the film, Ryan Gosling as Ken sings this song as he questions why he can’t get Barbie’s attention. Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt crafted the song after seeing Greta Gerwig’s interpretation of Ken’s character.

“The Ken character just sunk his dopey hooks into me,” Ronson told Deadline in November. “It’s so wonderful to write a song from the tragic person who doesn’t get what they want in the film.”

The song hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart within weeks of being released. It’s popularity is defined by it’s deeper meaning, that we all just want to be loved and seen for who we are. Sometimes we’re just Ken, and that’s okay, too, as long as we’re authentic to who we really are. It resonated with fans as much as Billie Eilish’s song “What Was I Made For?,” which takes more of an existential approach to the Barbie movie’s concept.

This new version of “I’m Just Ken” adds a festive twist, but doesn’t erase the original meaning and influence of the movie version. It still resonates, and it still says something about us all as humans, even though it technically comes from the perspective of a doll.

