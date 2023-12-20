Earth, Wind & Fire’s Hits Medley on ‘The Voice’ Finale Inspires Fiery Fan Reactions

Season 24 of The Voice came to its conclusion on Tuesday night, with Team Niall’s rock ‘n’ soul powerhouse singer Huntley being crowned the winner on the big finale. Another act also brought plenty of soul to the stage, as the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire delivered a thrilling medley performance of some of their biggest hits during the show.

In introducing Earth, Wind & Fire, host Carson Daly pointed out that the group had won nine Grammys, had been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and “were one of the bestselling artists of all time, with sales of over 100 million records worldwide.”

Medley Featured a Trio of EWF Classics

Led by longtime members Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson, the band kicked things off with “Boogie Wonderland” as Bailey showed off his impressive vocal range. Next up was “Let’s Groove,” which showcased the vocals of both Bailey and band member B. David Whitworth.

The music then smoothly glided into perhaps Earth, Wind & Fire’s most enduring tune, “September,” as the segment wrapped up with some explosive pyrotechnics.

The performance had coaches giving the group a standing ovation, with Gwen Stefani making a heart symbol with her hands and directing it toward the band.

Fans React to Earth, Wind & Fire’s Medley Performance

Earth, Wind & Fire’s medley also inspired plenty of positive reactions from fans, many of whom took to social media to share their feelings about the performance.

“Absolute legends,” wrote one fan. “EWF will always be the GOATS of feel good music. No one is making music like this nowadays.”

Another viewer enthused, “Fabulous! They are so good, their music just makes me so happy!! I danced all the way through!!! Wonderful performance!!”

Yet another fan wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed their performance, thanks for the memories 😊.”

Earth, Wind & Fire’s Tour Plans

Earth, Wind & Fire will finish off the year with a December 30 concert in Lincoln, California. They also have big tour plans for 2024 that include the Heart & Soul co-headlining trek with Chicago. The tour kicks off July 10 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and is scheduled through a September 7 concert in Thousand Palms, California.

Tickets for Earth, Wind & Fire shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.