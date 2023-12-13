The Meaning Behind Ryan Gosling’s Declarative ‘Barbie’ Ballad “I’m Just Ken”

How do you tell the story of Ken, the blonde-haired and beach-readied other half of one of pop culture’s most iconic dolls, through song? That was the challenge presented to celebrated producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt when crafting the soundtrack to the hit 2023 film Barbie.

The highly anticipated movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, cleverly brings the classic toys to life. The film, filled with bold colors and playful humor, offers a surprisingly moving examination of what it means to be a modern woman.

Acclaimed actor Ryan Gosling takes on the role of Ken, Barbie’s perfectly quaffed and tanned significant other. His dramatic performance of the film’s original song “I’m Just Ken” immediately became one of the movie’s most talked-about moments.

The musical number arrives as Gosling’s character finds himself in a moment of desperation. No matter how hard he tries, he can’t stand out amongst the other men in Barbieland. That frustration comes to a head, leaving Ken questioning why he can’t get Barbie to see his true heart.

‘Cause I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a ten

Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?

I’m just Ken

Where I see love, she sees a friend

What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?

Ronson and Wyatt were captivated by Gerwig and Gosling’s adaptation of Ken, which quickly sparked creative inspiration.

“The Ken character just sunk his dopey hooks into me,” Ronson told Deadline. “It’s so wonderful to write a song from the tragic person who doesn’t get what they want in the film.”

Within weeks of the film’s release, “I’m Just Ken” climbed to No. 5 on Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. This surprise appearance reinforces not only the widespread popularity of Barbie, but of the song’s undeniable catchiness.

The reason why “I’m Just Ken” works is because of its deeper meaning, which was made more easily consumable through its playful delivery. At the end of the day, we all just want to be seen for who we really are beyond what’s on the surface.

