“Stole the Show”: Watch Billie Eilish Nail “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on ‘SNL’

Although Barbie dates back to 1959, the 2023 hit film dominated the box office and Hollywood as it became the highest-grossing film of the year with over $1.4 billion. Besides watching Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling share the screen together, singer Billie Eilish helped bring the film to life with her song “What Was I Made For?” Appearing on Saturday Night Live with another Barbie cast member, former SNL regular Kate McKinnon, the singer not only performed the hit song but given the holidays, also shared her rendition of the famous “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Marking its last episode in 2023, SNL ended the year with a star-studded show. Not only did Eilish perform with McKinnon hosting, but keeping with the Barbie theme, director Greta Gerwig also made a special appearance. While fans already knew Eilish would perform her song from Barbie, most had no idea that the singer would spread a little Christmas cheer with a second performance. With her brother Finneas on the piano, the singer added a little jazz to the holiday classic. Take a look.

Billie Eilish Praised For “Phenomenal” Performance

With the entire SNL stage sparkling with Christmas decorations, Eilish’s performance seemed almost magical and fans loved every second. Looking at the comment section, one person wrote, “That was phenomenal. Might actually now be my favorite version of that song.” Another suggested someone upload the performance to Spotify. “This rendition was so beautiful. Her voice is so smooth and jazzy. If it was uploaded onto Spotify I would listen to it on repeat.” And another fan claimed her set was the best of the season. “This is such a lovely performance, jazzy, slightly bluesy, restrained. One of the best this season.”

Eilish‘s take on the Christmas classic had one fan claim it sounded as if the singer stepped out of time. “Just saw Billie Eilish’s performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from SNL last night and it was absolutely GORGEOUS. I mean she crushed that vocal. She sounded like she stepped right [Out] of time. Kudos, William Eyelash. Kudos.”

Marking her third time on SNL in the last four years, it seems it won’t be long before Eilish returns for another set.

