Barry Manilow Reveals the “Agony” of His Lung Cancer Battle

While celebrating his legendary career, Barry Manilow shocked fans when he announced he needed to take a break. Given that the singer is 82 years old, it made sense. But sadly, Manilow revealed doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung. Although concerned, the hitmaker promised fans that doctors believed the cancerous spot hadn’t spread at the time of discovery. But with Manilow needing surgery, he stepped away from the spotlight. And now, he offered an update on his recovery.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video on Instagram, Manilow appeared in high spirits as he admitted, “It’s been a long ride and since I have no patience, it’s been agony. But I am getting stronger. And I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, but I am so looking forward to getting back on stage.”

Although not performing, that didn’t stop Manilow from promoting his upcoming album, What a Time. “What a time it’s been. Hey, that’s the name of my new album! It’s called What a Time. It comes out real soon and I can’t wait to show these songs to you. So here’s to another century of making music together, my friends. All my love and gratitude.”

[RELATED: Barry Manilow Further Halts Tour Following “Very Depressing” Surgeon Visit]

Barry Manilow Hitting The Treadmill Multiple Times A Day

As for his recovery, Manilow explained how he remained active. Although confined to his home, the singer managed to walk on the treadmill at least three times a day. But for those anxiously awaiting his return to the stage, he added he “couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row.”

According to Manilow, his doctors advised against any sort of performance. “Barry, you won’t be ready to do a 90-minute show. Your lungs aren’t ready yet. You’re in great shape considering what you’ve been through, but your body isn’t ready.”

With fans filling the singer’s comments with love and support, Manilow’s followers quickly shared messages of encouragement.

“Seeing this post made my day. Congrats on the single and you look like you could jump on stage tonight!! Much love.” “Amazing and yes we’ve missed you! Great to see the song climb the charts and waiting for the next album drop! Come see us in Texas!” “Congratulations Barry! So happy to see you up and about. Here’s to continued healing. Love you!” “You look incredibly healthy Barry!!! I love it when good things happen to good people!!!”

Even though his doctors have advised him to take things slow, Manilow seems eager to return to doing what he has done for decades – entertaining fans around the world.

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)