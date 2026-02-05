Barry Manilow Postpones Shows Under Doctor’s Guidance Following Cancer Surgery

Barry Manilow’s Las Vegas shows will not go on as planned. Just over one month after the singer underwent surgery amid his battle with cancer, he took to social media to announce that he’s postponing some shows.

“I want to share an update with you all. I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery,” Manilow wrote. “I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic.”

Despite that, Manilow revealed that, with his “doctor’s guidance and recommendation,” he’s decided to postpone his Westgate Las Vegas residency. He’s doing so in order to “stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February.”

“Having a few extra weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered!” Manilow wrote.

All tickets for the postponed Las Vegas dates will be refunded. Fans will still be able to catch Manilow in Vegas this year. He has concerts at the Westgate scheduled for every month from March through December, save June.

Before then, Manilow will set off on tour on Feb. 27 in Tampa, Florida. He’ll crisscross the U.S. over the next couple of months, before wrapping his run on April 29 in Duluth, Georgia.

What to Know About Barry Manilow’s Cancer Battle

Manilow revealed his lung cancer diagnosis in December. Doctors found the disease after Manilow underwent an MRI scan following a weeks-long bronchitis battle.

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” Manilow wrote. “That’s the good news.”

The bad news, however, was the postponement of all of Manilow’s January concerts to give him time to recover.

“I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed. The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” he wrote on Instagram. “So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns. The only follow-up is a month to recover.”

After he underwent surgery, Manilow shared a selfie taken from his hospital bed.

“Better today!” he captioned the post.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images