Barry Manilow Shares Uplifting Health Update Following Lung Cancer Diagnosis

With a career spanning six decades, Barry Manilow is one of the best-selling musicians in the world, with a deep catalog of hits including “Mandy” and “Copacabana.” Not slowing down at age 82, the Grammy winner looked forward to kicking off another year on the road. Unfortunately, live performing will have to wait after Manilow shared last month that he is battling lung cancer. Needing to undergo surgery, the iconic pop singer announced last month that he would reschedule all shows slated for January 2026. On Friday (Jan. 2), Manilow hopped on social media to give fans an update on his health.

Barry Manilow Posts Selfie Amid Cancer Battle

Taking to Instagram, Barry Manilow shared a selfie from his hospital bed. Sporting a green hospital gown and a slight smile, the Academy Award nominee wrote, “Better Today!”

The encouraging update had racked up more than 16,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, including a joyful message from Manilow’s backup singer, Melanie Taylor. “That’s my boss y’all! He’s making it through the rain! Love you B!” Taylor wrote.

He Will Return to the Stage Next Month

After wrapping up a set of Christmas charity concerts that raised millions for nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley, Barry Manilow broke the news of his diagnosis in a statement posted Dec. 22 to social media. Following a lengthy bout with bronchitis, an MRI revealed a cancerous spot on the “Looks Like We Made It” crooner’s left lung.

“It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” Manilow wrote. “That’s the good news.”

The bad news, however, was that he would need a month to recover from surgery to remove the spot, which affected his upcoming January shows.

“I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” he wrote. “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

In more good news, however, doctors do not believe the cancer has spread, meaning Manilow should not require chemotherapy or radiation treatment. “Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” he explained.

“In the meantime,” Manilow continued, “I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Los Vegas for our Valentine’s weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026. Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!”

Featured image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images