Bassist John Regan, Who Played for Ace Frehley and Peter Frampton, Dead at 71

John Regan, a former bassist for Ace Frehley and Peter Frampton, has died at 71. No cause of death has been given at this time.

A message from Regan’s wife, Cathy Merring-Regan, was shared on Facebook: “It is with the greatest sorrow and sadness that I let you all know John passed away this afternoon [April 7]. So many people have posted messages of love and condolences on his phone.

“I am trying to figure out how to post on any of his fb pages,” the statement continued. “I appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers. One of his favorite quotes was ‘All that you can take with you is that which you’ve given away.’ From reading your messages, I know he gave much away and so much love was sent to him. He passed suddenly, but that was his wish. I had heard him over the past few weeks having lengthy conversations with many of you and you brought such joy to him. Thank you all for your heartfelt messages.”

Regan had many banners to his name, performing with the likes of Frehley, Frampton, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, David Lee Roth, Billy Idol, and a slew of others.

He is best known for playing in Ace Frehley’s band, Frehley’s Comet, from 1984 to 1990 and performing with Peter Frampton from 1979 to 2011.

“There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life,” Frampton wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of the pair. “I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was. John Regan was the best of us.”

In 2014, Regan formed his own outfit with fellow Frehley bandmate Tod Howarth and former Skid Row drummer Rob Affuso. The band shared one album, Relentless (2016), over their tenure.

“I started this over and over, I can’t capture everything I’m feeling…John, of course, was a world class talent and an incredible human being and from a personal level, he was responsible for me joining him with Ace and Anton,” Howarth wrote on Facebook. “I really haven’t stopped crying most of today as the music world loses another and trying to respond to everyone (thank you all, ‘love you dearly), I just can’t.”

