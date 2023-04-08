New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Ben Harper, Gov’t Mule, The Jonas Brothers and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 13 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 13 songs for you today.

1. Ben Harper featuring Jack Johnson

Award-winning artist Ben Harper announced his next album Wide Open Light, which will release on June 2. To celebrate that news, Harper released the album’s first single “Yard Sale,” which features his longtime friend, songwriter, and performer Jack Johnson. Harper also announced a new summer tour. Check out the new track below.

2. Madison Cunningham

The country star released her new song, “Inventing The Wheel,” ahead of the forthcoming new deluxe edition of her Grammy Award-winning album, Revealer. That new release is set to drop on May 5. Check out the hypnotizing song below.

3. WITCH

Acclaimed Zambian rock band WITCH released its latest single “Avalanche of Love,” featuring Sampa the Great. The new song portends the band’s first new album since 1984 and their first with original frontman and co-founder Emmanuel “Jagari” Chanda, since 1976. The new album is set for release in June. Check out the new song below.

4. Mudhoney

Iconic grunge band Mudhoney released its latest album, Plastic Eternity. With it came the group’s newest music video for the track “Little Dogs.” The video features lots of tiny dogs, maybe every Mudhoney video should have done this. Check out the track below.

5. Gov’t Mule

The rollicking rock band released its new single “Dreaming Out Loud,” which features Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster. The new song portends a new album for the group, Peace…Like A River, fronted by Warren Haynes. The album will be released later this summer. Check out “Dreaming Out Loud” below.

6. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The booming Americana band is set to release a new five-track EP, What If I, which will feature four previously unreleased songs recorded during the sessions for the band’s 2021 album, The Future. Ahead of the forthcoming EP, the band is sharing an alternate version of the track “What If I.”

7. Ashnikko

The always eyeball-and earlobe-grabbing Ashnikko released her latest single “WEEDKILLER” ahead of the album of the same name that will drop on June 2. Check out the frenetic sticky new pop song below.

8. New Pornographers

Acclaimed Canadian rock band New Pornographers recently released their latest LP, Continue as a Guest. To sample the new album, check out the beautiful titled track “Firework in The Falling Snow” below.

9. Dinner Party

The beloved supergroup jazz band (Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and friends) Dinner Party is releasing a new album, Enigmatic Society, on April 14. With that news comes the band’s latest single “For Granted,” which features the artist Arin Ray. Check out the blissful new work below.

10. Stephanie Anne Johnson

Pacific Northwest standout singer/songwriter Stephanie Anne Johnson released their latest sing and accompanying music video for the track “The Day That You Begin.” Check out the warm, lively new single from Johnson below.

11. High Pulp

Another Pacific Northwest stalwart, High Pulp released its latest single and trippy accompanying animated music video for the single “Never In My Short Sweet Life,” featuring MonoNeon. Take a stroll down the boulevards of your imagination with this one.

12. Kali Uchis

As a celebration of the five-year anniversary of her debut LP, Isolation, Kali Uchis shared the previously unreleased song from the sessions for that record. The new track, “In The Lobby,” is a soulful, winding offering reminiscent of Amy Winehouse.

13. The Jonas Brothers

Ahead of their upcoming slot on Saturday Night Live, the Jonas Brothers released their latest single, “Waffle House,” a tribute to the delicious greasy spoon restaurants of the south. Their new album, The Album, is out May 12.

