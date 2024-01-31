Beach Boys Mike Love & Al Jardine Share Heartfelt Condolences Following the Death of Brian Wilson’s Wife

After Brian Wilson’s sad announcement Wednesday, January 31, that his wife of 28 years, Melinda, had passed away at age 77, his fellow Beach Boys co-founders Mike Love and Al Jardine took to their social media pages post heartfelt condolence messages.

Love has long had a strained relationship with Wilson, but he clearly put hostilities aside in a lengthy note expressing nothing but love and support for Brian, who is his first cousin.

Love’s Condolence Message

“Our hearts are completely broken upon hearing about Melinda’s untimely passing,” Love wrote. “I want you to know how deeply cherished you are and that you are surrounded by an ocean of love during this trying time, with [my wife] Jacquelyne and me right by your side.”

The 82-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer then shared, “Brian, we have so many wonderful life memories that warm my heart. I remember being there at your wedding to Melinda, witnessing the growth of your family – from just the two of you to a home of five children, in addition to the radiant Carnie & Wendy [Wison’s daughters from his first marriage].”

Love also reflected on “the ecstatic highs” he experienced during The Beach Boys’ 50th anniversary tour in 2012, which featured all of the group’s surviving core members.

“I still recall how Melinda and Jacquelyne poured their hearts and souls into organizing over 70 shows, bringing untold happiness to our fans,” he offered. “Through all life’s highs and lows, including the loss of [Brian’s brothers] Dennis [and] Carl, and our parents – one thing remains constant: we are family, and I will always be there for you.”

Love added, “Facing this immense loss is undoubtedly one of our most challenging times, but as your cousin, I’ve witnessed firsthand how our music and togetherness have carried us through the toughest moments.”

He concluded his message by sharing, “In your deepest grief, Brian, remember that you are wrapped in love, always and unconditionally. Jacquelyne and I want you to know we are here to support you in any way you need. We will always remember Melinda lovingly, for loving you. May Melinda rest in eternal peace and harmony.”

Jardine’s Condolence Message

In contrast to Love’s contentious relationship with Wilson, Jardine has remained close with the Beach Boys mastermind, and has been part of Brian’s touring band since the band’s 2012 reunion trek ended.

Following Melinda’s death, Jardine and his wife, Mary Ann, posted a joint condolence note.

“We are very saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Brian’s loving wife Melinda,” they wrote. “We know what an important role she played in Brian’s life, career and love of music. Our hearts go out to Brian, their children Daria, Delanie, Dylan, Dash and Dakota, everyone close to the family and all their friends.”

The Jardines added, “Brian, we will always remember Melinda and are here for you if you need us.”

Nancy Sinatra Sends Condolences

Also expressing sympathy to Wilson was 1960s pop star Nancy Sinatra, daughter of the legendary crooner Frank Sinatra.

“I was so saddened to hear the news of Melinda Wilson’s passing,” she wrote in a post on her social media. “She was such a blessing to Brian—his angel, his rock. I know he will miss her terribly. Sending love and peace to Brian and the family at this most difficult time.”

Accompanying the note was a photo of Nancy with Brian and Melinda.

About Melinda Wilson

As previously reported, Melinda Wilson died at home on Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been announced. Melinda, who married Brian in 1995, also became his manager not long after they wed. She is widely credited with helping Wilson revitalize his touring and recording career during the last few decades.