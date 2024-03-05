‘The Voice’ Judges Surrender Their Chair After Bryan Olesen’s Daughter Joins Him for Duet

If there’s one thing The Voice’s audience loves, it’s a good father-daughter bonding session. Viewers melted when Huntley was joined onstage by young daughter Stella after his four-chair blind audition. The sweet moment proved especially fortuitous for the Virginia blues-rocker when Stella chose Niall Horan as her dad’s coach. The duo turned out to be a winning combination, literally, when Huntley took home the season 24 crown.

It’s too early to tell if season 25 contestant Bryan Olesen will have a similar fate. But fans have already fallen in love with the 49-year-old singer from Lincoln, Nebraska, and his daughter Jaden.

Bryan Olesen and His Daughter Share an Unforgettable Moment On The Voice

Olesen’s rendition of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out” earned him instant chair turns from coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Dan + Shay. Legend even went so far as to declare Olesen’s performance “the best audition we’ve seen.”

At the coaches’ urging, Jaden joined her dad onstage after his performance. Olesen informed them that “she sings too,” and of course coaching duo Dan + Shay immediately demanded a duet.

The Voice Coaches Dan + Shay Give Up Their Double Chair

Dad and daughter brought Legend to his feet with their soulful harmonizing of Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On.” Dan + Shay were impressed enough to insist that the duo take over their double chair.

“Remember, we’re the only ones with room for two here,” Dan Smyers joked.

The Voice viewers will have to tune in Monday night (March 4) to see if Dan + Shay were able to successfully bribe Olesen with the double chair. The “Speechless” singers still have to fight it out with Legend and McEntire.

Dan + Shay Are The Voice’s First-Ever Coaching Duo

Dan + Shay join The Voice after years as fans of the show. After serving as mentors for Blake Shelton’s team in season 20, the pair now replaces two-time champ Niall Horan.

“They give great notes. They’re really good,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight. “They’re knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that’s what they’re going for.”

It’s not all “good vibes only,” however. With Horan stepping away from The Voice after winning back-to-back titles, Legend is now this season’s only winning coach. And McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay are coming for that crown.

“It’s getting heated out there for sure,” Shay Mooney told ET.

