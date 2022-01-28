Bee Gees Barry Gibb Receives Top UK Americana Award

Barry Gibb took home the award for Best-Selling Americana Album by a UK Artist, for Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook Vol. 1 at the 2022 UK Americana Awards.

“This is a wonderful thing! I would really like to thank the UK Americana Awards for recognizing this album,” said Gibb during his ceremony acceptance speech. “It’s amazing that this can happen to me at this point in my life. I really am grateful to a lot of people.”

The event, which took place virtually, also awarded Allison Russell International Artist of the Year, while Yola also picked up the UK Artist of the Year and UK Album of the Year award for Stand For Myself. Additional awardees included Brandi Carlile, who won International Song of the Year for “Right On Time,” while Lucinda Williams was honored with an International Lifetime Achievement Award, and Beth Orton and The Long Ryders were both given Trailblazer Awards.

The ceremony featured performances by Russell, along with Kiefer Sutherland, Amythyst Kiah, and Sid Griffin of The Long Ryders.

Greenfields features a collection of 12 songs, performances by Gibb with duets featuring Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Alison Kraus, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and more.

Gibb said he got the idea for the album after his son Stephen played him some of Chris Stapleton’s music. “He played me a Chris Stapleton record which blew my socks off and inspired this album,” said Gibb, who was given an honorary Companion of the Order of Australia on January 27 for his contributions to music. Gibb and his brothers Robin and Maurice formed the Bee Gees after emigrating to Australia from the UK in 1958.

“I would also like to thank [producer] Dave Cobb for his passion, his patience, and his wonderful team,” added Gibb. “I’d like to give a heartfelt thank you to all of the legendary artists that took part. Making an album like this is a labour of love. Once again, thank you very much.”

Photo by Desiree Prieto.