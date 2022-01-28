SiriusXM Revives “Neil Young Radio” After Spotify Removes Artist’s Catalog of Music

SiriusXM radio seized the opportunity to reconnect with Neil Young following his recent dispute with Spotify.

The satellite streaming platform returned the Neil Young Radio to its regular lineup and added the artist’s catalog of music to the channel. This comes just one day after Spotify removed Young’s music over his objections to their podcast host Joe Rogan.

Young originally confronted Spotify while questioning their decision to continue running Rogan, who hosts the Spotify podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, on the platform. Young stated that Rogan continues to share “misinformation” surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, which can potentially lead to serious damage and deaths. Hundreds of doctors have also petitioned Spotify to take action against Rogan and have fact-checked the host on several occasions, prior to Young’s dispute with the platform.

Young responded with an open letter and ultimatum to Spotify to drop Rogan’s show or his music from their streaming platform, saying, “it’s me or Joe Rogan.” In turn, Spotify removed Young’s nearly 60-year catalog of work.

On the Neil Young Radio on channel 27 and the SXM App, listeners have access to the artist’s solo albums and his work with everyone from Crazy Horse to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and Buffalo Springfield. SiriusXM is also offering access to weekly concert broadcasts from Young’s vaults, celebrity guest DJs, and a track-by-track album special featuring Young sharing stories about each song off his latest album Barn.

“I want to introduce you to some stuff that no one’s ever heard before,” said Young in a statement, along with SiriusXM.

“When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don’t hesitate to do it, again,” added Steve Blatter, senior vice president and general manager of music programming, SiriusXM. “Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans.”

Photos: Daryl Hannah / Courtesy of Warner Records.