Behind the Death of Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels was a country icon of unparalleled proportions. His fiddle-led, storytellin’ tunes have become a thing of myth. Prior to his death on July 6, 2020, at the age of 83, Daniels was a country music giant, whose physical presence was revered around Nashville.

Even after his death, his musical presence continues to impose a treasured legacy around Music City and the world over. We’re remembering the icon on the anniversary of his death. Revisit Daniels’ story below.

Behind the Death

Following Daniels’ death, his son, Charlie Daniels Jr, detailed his final hours to Taste of Country. He was first called to his parents’ house by his mother who explained that Daniels was sick. Given the times, Daniels Jr. was worried that the country superstar had caught COVID-19, but he quickly found out it was something more unpredictable.

“I found Mom and Dad on the upstairs porch and Dad was slumped over in his chair,” he told the outlet. “I asked him if he could breathe, he nodded and tried to say yes, but it was obvious that he was very weak.”

Daniels’ cardiologist was the first person to suggest he was having a stroke and told his family to get him to the hospital as quickly as possible.

“[A doctor told us] it wasn’t good,” Daniels Jr. continued. “He told us that dad had a massive stroke and … wasn’t clotting.” Daniels previously had a stroke in 2010.

“[The blood thinners] probably kept him from having another stroke for 10 years, that and his pacemaker, and in December of 2018, he had cardiac catheter ablation surgery to improve his heart rhythm, which increased his energy even more,” Daniels Jr. explained. “But unfortunately, the blood thinner is what did him in this time. Because his blood wasn’t clotting, the blood kept pouring into his brain stem.”

Daniels died later that day after a loss of brain function.

“I have no doubt that at 9:52AM on Monday morning on July 6, Dad heard, ‘Well done, my good and faithful servant,'” Daniels Jr. concluded, “and I know that I will see him again.”





Remember a Southern Rock Icon

As his obituary stated, Daniels was “steeped in musical traditions ranging from folk and bluegrass to gospel, country and rock.” Few words describe the music icon better than “pioneer.” Southern rock was made mainstream by Daniels’ biggest hits like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “Uneasy Rider,” and more.

On top of his solo pursuits, Daniels brought his incendiary fiddle to the projects of many other musicians including Bob Dylan, The Marshall Tucker Band, and more.

“He brought millions of young people to a greater appreciation of their country music heritage, established musical alliances with a wide variety of artists in country and other music fields and helped take country to deeper levels of American culture,” the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum wrote at the time of his death.

