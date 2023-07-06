Beach Fossils Will Open For Post Malone During His Upcoming North American Tour

It has just been announced that Beach Fossils will accompany Post Malone on his upcoming North American tour. The band will be opening for Post Malone during every one of the currently scheduled shows for his upcoming tour, which consists of 24 dates and will run from July 8 to August 19.

Videos by American Songwriter

While Beach Fossils play indie rock music, Post Malone is primarily a rapper, so some fans may find it to be an odd choice for the artists to tour together. However, it was noted that Post Malone and Beach Fossils used to be karaoke buddies.

RELATED: Post Malone Shares Track List of New Album ‘Austin’

Beach Fossils released their fourth studio album, Bunny, on June 5. The album is the band’s first since 2017. Pitchfork left the record a mostly positive review, stating, “Bunny, their first project since 2017’s Somersault, folds together the best of each album in their discography. The scrappy, Flying Nun-inspired guitar tones that defined the band’s infancy are once again at the forefront, now supported by the noisy crescendos of Clash the Truth and the lush string arrangements that appeared on Somersault. In retracing these steps, Payseur has ample space to reflect on Beach Fossils’ trajectory, and in turn, his own growth as a person.”

The tour will kick off with a show at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana before concluding with a concert at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. The tour will be stopping in several other major cities throughout its run, including Dallas, Phoenix, Detroit, Atlanta, San Diego, and more.

Post Malone’s North American tour coincides with the release of his upcoming album, Austin, which will drop on July 28. The rapper recently made an official statement regarding the tour, saying, “I love y’all so very much and I’m so excited to get out and do some more shows for y’all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours.”

Check out the official list of dates for the tour below:

Sat Jul 08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sun Jul 09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Tue Jul 11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Mon Jul 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Jul 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sat Jul 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Sun Jul 23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat Jul 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Jul 31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Thu Aug 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

hitting the road with our number one homie @PostMalone this summer 🐇✌️see y’all there! pic.twitter.com/x7Dyvqlbql — Beach Fossils (@beachfossils) July 5, 2023

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella/Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns