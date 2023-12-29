Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour 2024: Upcoming Dates and How To Buy Tickets

Country music icon Jason Aldean has recently announced new dates for his highly anticipated Highway Desperado Tour. He’s continuing his tour well into 2024, starting at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Louisiana before heading to his hometown of Macon, Georgia to wrap up the tour in October at the Macon Amphitheater.

Jason Aldean will be joined by some great opening and supporting acts for the 2024 run of shows, including Lauren Alaina, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthews, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver. It’s a diverse list of openers sure to make for great shows at every concert.

Jason Aldean will be joined by some great opening and supporting acts for the 2024 run of shows, including Lauren Alaina, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthews, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

While we don’t know for certain what Jason Aldean will be playing on his latest Highway Desperado Tour run, fans can hope to hear some of his hits, including “Trouble With a Heartbreak”, “Let Your Boys Be Country”, and of course, his most controversial anthem “Try That In A Small Town”.

Jason Aldean is one of the most decorated acts in music. He’s been nominated for 5 Grammy awards and has won several Country Music Association Awards, American Country Awards, Country Music Television Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and more.

The “She’s Country” star has been a prominent force in music for some time and his concerts show why. Jason Aldean is used to selling out and putting on electrifying performances, two great reasons for any curious fan to buy a ticket and check out a show near them.

If you're interested in seeing Jason Aldean live, we recommend buying a ticket quickly as his shows are likely to sell out.

04/05 – Gonzales, Louisiana – Lamar-Dixon Expo Center

04/07 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Tortuga Music Festival

04/19 – Ashland, Kentucky – Boyd County Fairgrounds

05/11 – Rome, Georgia – Kingston Downs

05/18 – Thackerville, Oklahoma – Winstar World Casino and Resort

06/08 – Ocala, Florida – Majestic Oaks Ocala

06/15 – Winsted, Minnesota – Winstock Country Music Festival

06/22 – Mobile, Alabama – The Grounds

06/28 – Poplar Bluff, Missouri – Brick’s Off Road Parks

07/11 – Syracuse, New York – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/12 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/13 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

07/19 – Colorado Springs, Colorado – Weidner Field

07/25 – Savannah, Georgia – Enmarket Arena

07/26 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

07/27 – Anderson, South Carolina – Anderson Fairgrounds

08/01 – Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/02 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

08/03 – Scranton, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08//08 – Evansville, Indiana – Ford Center

08/09 – West Chester, Ohio – Voices of America Country Music Fest

08/10 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/11 – Oro-Medonte, Ontario, Canada – Boots and Heart Music Festival

08/16 – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan – Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino

08/17 – East Troy, Wisconsin – Alpine Valley Music Theater

08/23 – Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada – YQM Country Festival

08/24 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

08/25 – Gilford, New Hampshire – BankNH Pavilion

08/29 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum

08/30 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live

09/05 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/06 – Nampa, Idaho – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

09/07 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Usana Amphitheater

09/12 – Lincoln, California – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

09/20 – Sparks, Nevada – Nugget Event Center

09/21 – Laughlin, Nevada – Laughlin Events Center

10/05 – Macon, Georgia – Macon Amphitheater

FAQs

When do tickets for the Jason Aldean Highway Desperado 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Jason Aldean’s 2024 shows are already on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Jason Aldean 2024 Tour?

Tickets for all of Jason Aldean's 2024 shows are already on sale now.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Jason Aldean Highway Desperado 2024 Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Jason Aldean Highway Desperado 2024 tour as tickets for all shows are already on sale now.

How much do Jason Aldean tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 16 tickets per transaction for Jason Aldean. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you should be able to in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Jason Aldean Highway Desperado 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Jason Aldean is having any meet-and-greets or backstage pass opportunities at this time.

While we’ve listed all of the current dates for Jason Aldean and his 2024 tour run, he may always add more dates, so be sure to check back later if you don’t currently see a concert date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Jason Aldean 2024 concert run?

There shouldn’t be any age restrictions or requirements for the Jason Aldean Highway Desperado Tour but check with the venue you plan on attending to be certain.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Jason Aldean merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the

Jason Aldean Highway Desperado 2024 Tour?

Jason Aldean will be joined by a wide range of talented supporting acts, including Lauren Alaina, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthews, Austin Snell, and Dee Jay Silver.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets from authorized sellers.

