Sabrina Carpenter Shares Her Thoughts on Church Controversy Surrounding “Feather” Music Video

This past Halloween, Sabrina Carpenter released the music video for her song “Feather,” which took a literal stab at toxic male behavior. It included funereal iconography, such as pastel coffins and glittery crosses, and she decorated the altar of Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with similar ephemera and imagery. She then danced through the pews in a tulle dress and black veil, feigning sadness for the men she punished.

The Diocese of Brooklyn was met with outrage and offense from parishioners, and in response to the music video, Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was demoted from his administrative duties. Gigantiello was responsible for giving his approval, and allowed the music video to be filmed in the church, though he claimed the nature of the music video was not fully disclosed.

In an interview with Variety, Sabrina Carpenter succinctly addressed the controversy and the claims. “We got approval in advance,” she said. She then added, “and Jesus was a carpenter.”

Mass of Reparation Performed After Music Video

The Bishop of Brooklyn, Robert Brennan, performed a mass of reparation at the church, which “restored the sanctity of this church and repaired the harm,” in addition to the diocese releasing a statement claiming it was “appalled” at the nature of the video. Gigantiello also put out his own statement, saying in part, “In an effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community and parish, I agreed to the filming after a general search of the artists involved did not reveal anything questionable.”

He claimed he was not aware of the content of the video, or that funereal items would be placed on the altar. He continued, “Undoubtedly many are upset over what has transpired, no more than myself.”

Although, many parishioners don’t seem to blame Gigantiello, and believe the punishment was unduly harsh. “The punishment did not fit the crime,” said church-goer Louis Barricelli Jr. to The New York Times. Many people who attended the church throughout Gigantiello’s tenure there agree, and are in support of him.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV